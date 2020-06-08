How many coronavirus tests have been carried out in Australia so far, and what does the future hold for coronavirus testing? Here's what we know.

(Image: Unsplash/United Nations)

Over 1.6 million coronavirus tests have been carried out in Australia since January 22.

More testing has brought with it the discovery of more cases. On June 2, eight new cases of coronavirus were reported in Australia, bringing the total number to 7,226 confirmed cases.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has said the majority of new confirmed cases are linked to overseas travel.

What is the future of coronavirus testing in Australia?

While testing blitzes are taking place throughout Australia, the criteria for coronavirus tests is changing all the time.

The Department of Health is encouraging testing under the following circumstances:

You are displaying the symptoms of coronavirus

You returned from overseas within the last 14 days

You have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 14 days

You are caring for someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus

You are a healthcare, aged care or residential care worker who has come in direct contact with someone who has coronavirus

You live in an area where there is a high-risk community transmission, as defined by a public health unit

You have travelled through an area where there is a high-risk community transmission, as defined by a public health unit.

