Over 1.6 million coronavirus tests have been carried out in Australia since January 22.
More testing has brought with it the discovery of more cases. On June 2, eight new cases of coronavirus were reported in Australia, bringing the total number to 7,226 confirmed cases.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has said the majority of new confirmed cases are linked to overseas travel.
What is the future of coronavirus testing in Australia?
While testing blitzes are taking place throughout Australia, the criteria for coronavirus tests is changing all the time.
The Department of Health is encouraging testing under the following circumstances:
- You are displaying the symptoms of coronavirus
- You returned from overseas within the last 14 days
- You have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 14 days
- You are caring for someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus
- You are a healthcare, aged care or residential care worker who has come in direct contact with someone who has coronavirus
- You live in an area where there is a high-risk community transmission, as defined by a public health unit
- You have travelled through an area where there is a high-risk community transmission, as defined by a public health unit.
