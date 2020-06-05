It was the deadliest disease in human history, yet it's treated as little more than an afterthought. Surely this time it'll be different.

The virus arrived in a world bruised and broken by four years of war. Nobody knows where or how a devastating deadly strain of H1N1 A influenza virus took hold in the spring of 1918.

It could have started in Kansas, or in France, or China. In Spain, which stayed neutral during WWI, authorities didn’t censor the press to boost morale, leaving newspapers free to report on the virus. And that’s how it got its name: Spanish Flu.

By the year’s end, the virus was everywhere. Spread by a returning diaspora of soldiers, it killed in the United States, in the trenches of Europe, in India and Japan, South Africa and Brazil.