South Korean soldiers spray disinfectant in Seoul (Image: EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN)

Outside Australia, the virus is spreading faster than ever, women bear the majority of the economic pain (and shouldn't expect government help), and could the worldwide protest movements cause another outbreak?

The good news is there is no good news

As attention shifts to massive upheavals in the US and Hong Kong, our own new cases slow to a trickle, and the number of infections appears to be retreating in the hardest-hit countries early on, you could be forgiven for thinking the worst is over.

As it happens, the worst is happening right now. The New York Times reports that more than 100,000 new cases are being recorded worldwide each day, the most of anytime during the pandemic.