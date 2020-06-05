Vulnerable groups applying for social services face massive wait times and an incredibly complex application process. And the problem is only getting worse.

(Image: Getty)

This is part three in a three-part series on mental health services. Read parts one and two here.

The elderly, people with disabilities, and veterans -- along with their families -- spend hundreds upon hundreds of hours lodging applications and waiting to access vital support from Australia’s social services.

Those who do not have the support systems or the capacity to do so simply miss out.