Crikey's letter to Andrew Bolt, after the press council found his columns on Greta Thunberg breached its standards.

Andrew Bolt (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The Australian Press Council has ruled that a column in which Andrew Bolt called a teenage girl with autism “deeply disturbed” and a “strange girl” with “so many mental disorders”, amazingly, did not treat the issues of mental heath and disabilities appropriately.

In the column, "The disturbing secret of the cult of Greta Thunberg" online and, "Time to doubt Greta’s dogma" in print, the well-paid News Corp columnist takes aim at the young climate activist.

Bolt has, as he always does, doubled down on the offending language, now coated in the syrup of self pity common to all bullies.