Putting a dollar value on life is difficult and uncomfortable, but the government's methods are flawed — and the consequences are huge.

(Image: Adobe)

Australia’s decision to restrict physical movement during the COVID-19 crisis has been overwhelmingly vindicated by the evidence. On a per-capita basis, the United States still experiences roughly the same number of deaths per day as Australia has overall.

In Sweden — which pursued a private lockdown rather than a government-coordinated one — the death rate is 418.9 per million, more than 100 times that of Australia, yet its central bank forecasts worse economic outcomes than Australia both this year and next.

This decision was also justified by any reasonable cost-benefit analysis (CBA) of lives lost under an unmitigated “herd immunity” strategy compared to a partial lockdown, and the additional economic costs of a lockdown as distinct from the general economic costs of COVID-19.