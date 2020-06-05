For Australians to travel more, we need two things that our economy increasingly denies us.

(Image: ZuluZulu/Pixabay)

After months of pleading with residents to stay home, the Victorian and NSW governments this week lifted most restrictions on tourism within your own state. Many other states have already allowed recreational travel, and interstate and trans-Tasman tourism is tipped to follow in the coming months.

For many communities reliant on the visitor economy, the change provides hope for recovery after bushfires, floods and COVID-19 slashed economic activity. With most international borders remaining closed for the foreseeable future, some are even dreaming of a coming domestic tourism boom.

But while present conditions may produce a temporary spike in regional road trips, we are unlikely to see a long-term revival of the "laid back", achievable Aussie holidays that Paul Hogan once mythologised.