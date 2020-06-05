Good morning, early birds. Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton takes aim at Donald Trump in a powerful and scathing eulogy at George Floyd's memorial, and a bill has been passed in Hong Kong criminalising the act of insulting the Chinese national anthem. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD

Civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton, has delivered a powerful and biting eulogy at a memorial for George Floyd today, saying “we cannot use bibles as a prop. And for those of you who have agendas that are not about justice, his family will not let you use George as a prop.”

Meanwhile, CNN reports that Attorney General William Barr has tried to defend law enforcement officials for firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters outside the White House.

As Donald Trump butts heads with his current Pentagon chief over whether to invade their own country — as well as fighting with Twitter over what happened to his old Pentagon head — America has seen another truly shocking day of police brutality:

PS: According to The Huffington Post, more than 30 Philadelphia Inquirer employees of colour have called in sick to protest the paper’s front-pager on Tuesday, which featured the headline “Buildings Matter, Too”.

HONG KONG PASSES CONTROVERSIAL NATIONAL ANTHEM BILL

According to the ABC, Hong Kong’s China-backed legislature has passed a bill criminalising the act of insulting the Chinese national anthem.

Anyone found guilty of abusing the anthem — named “March of the Volunteers” — faces up to three years in prison and fines of up to $HK50,000 ($9,370).

PROTESTERS STILL KICK ASS: Elsewhere, Hong Kong citizens have defied a coronavirus-induced ban on restrictions to hold multiple memorials of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

OVERSEAS THE MEANS OF PRODUCTION

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Morrison government is planning to create new security tests for all foreign investments that “threaten the national interest” such as technology, energy, communications, port infrastructure etc.

The news comes as the government gets a boost to a separate plan to overhaul vocational education and training, with the ABC reporting that the Productivity Commission’s inquiry has highlighted a lack of transparency around funding and criticised differences in state and territory subsidy rates.

SPEAKING OF TRANSPARENCY: According to The Guardian, Prime Minister and Cabinet officials have refused to release conflict of interest disclosures from the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission because they were, hilariously, provided “in confidence”.

STATE VIRUS WATCH: TAS’ $1.8 BILLION INFRASTRUCTURE PUSH

Yesterday, the Tasmanian government announced a two-year, $1.8 billion infrastructure package that, shockingly, directs state support towards social housing projects rather than, say, home renovations.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

There’s been a big influx of PTSD. But I’ve been involved in three shootings myself, and not one of them has bothered me. Maybe I’m different. Lt. Bob Kroll, April 29

In a freshly-relevant interview, the head of Minneapolis’ police union displays exactly the kind of empathy you’d hope for from one of society’s most powerful, dangerous jobs.

