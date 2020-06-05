The government goes all-in on defence spending, and Qantas eyes off a regional monopoly. Catch up with the news that slipped through the cracks.

(Image: AAP/Paul Braven)

Show me where it hurts

South Australia has been quite the little achiever in the whole stifling the spread of COVID thing thanks to early border closures, swift lockdowns and, perhaps most importantly, a public health system which immediately swung into action with testing and reporting.

And now the state government is celebrating its joyfully low number of 440 cases and four deaths by… um, pressuring still-supposedly “essential” healthcare workers to quit in a round of money-saving redundancies.

The government has pointed out that the redundancies are voluntary -- at the moment -- but that the target is reportedly currently undersold by 377 packages, so “voluntary” might be a somewhat flexible term in coming months.