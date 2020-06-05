Far from being a failed presidency, Donald Trump has achieved exactly what he set out to achieve: the destruction of the capacity of government to make American lives better.

Donald Trump (Image: PA/Stefani Reynolds)

Donald Trump’s presidency is finished, we’re hearing, as his tragic bungling of the COVID-19 pandemic has given way to his tragic bungling of the protests against police murders of African Americans.

Trump’s presidency is over, declared Robert Reich. Trump was the new Jimmy Carter (ouch) without the latter’s patriotism, wrote Matt Bai for the The Washington Post. Trump has a failed presidency wrote Vanity Fair, echoing a recent Brookings Institution op-ed.

Except, commentators have routinely called time on Trump -- so often that it’s even been the subject of other commentary.