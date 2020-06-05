Australia needs a full investigation and prosecution into war crimes in Afghanistan, otherwise the case could go all the way to The Hague.

International Criminal Court (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

With allegations of the commission of war crimes by Australian special forces in Afghanistan now appearing to be large scale, together with the emerging pattern of a policy of cover ups by special forces personnel at the scene of the crimes, Australia must ensure it conducts genuine and effective investigations, and where appropriate, prosecutions into all allegations of crimes.

If it fails to do so, Australian nationals may face investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

Earlier this year, the appeals chamber of the ICC overturned a controversial decision by a lower chamber in 2019, and allowed the prosecutor to open an investigation into allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan.