"I have a memory of paying for a car in cash, more than $10,000, some years ago," says tax expert Professor Miranda Stewart. "But it's pretty hard to see why that would be necessary now."
The rise of electronic payments in recent years has increasingly rendered the use of cash for significant purchases unnecessary -- and, for most, inconvenient.
Unless you want to avoid leaving a trail.
