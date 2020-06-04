The Victorian government's brilliant (and completely unenforceable?) wage theft laws, ANZ's disastrous home loan offer, and The New York Times fact checks... The New York Times. Catch up with all the latest tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.
Wage theft
For the past two days, Victorian parliament has hosted debate around long-promised wage theft laws. The laws could send employers who “deliberately underpay or don’t pay their workers” and who "attempt to conceal wage theft by falsifying or failing to keep records" to jail for up to 10 years.
Except... how?
