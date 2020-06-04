House Rules is still stuck at the sub-1 million viewer mark, with Seven seemingly unable to build it up.

(Image: 7plus)

Nine wins in a fairly close but ultimately snoreboring night. MasterChef dominated with 1.31 million national viewers for Ten. House Rules for Seven remained resolutely stuck in a very deep rut with 833,000. Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery got 825,000.

Tonight it's the second round of the NRL reborn -- the Brisbane Broncos v the Sydney Roosters from a vast, empty stadium in inner Brisbane… up against MasterChef from a kitchen in inner Melboring.

Meanwhile, Seven has buried the return of the Front Bar tonight at 11.25pm in Sydney. No guts.