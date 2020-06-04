The truth is harder to hide now, and police need to adapt to the new reality that their decisions and actions will be exposed.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller (Image: AAP/Dan HImbrechts)

It was good that the NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller stepped up and offered an apology for an apparent act of excessive violence by one of his officers against an Indigenous teenager in Redfern on Monday.

However. Official regret that it happened is not the point. And the apology was qualified in ways that underline an institutional problem which the commissioner needs to urgently address.

Fuller’s thoughts, given in the safe zone of a Ben Fordham

interview on 2GB, were revealing (these are edited highlights, but I think fair):