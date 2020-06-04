News Corp has real skin in the game when it comes to the war on class action litigation — though it tells readers none of this in its editorials.

Rupert Murdoch

News Corp has donated at least US$1 million to powerful United States business lobby group the US Chamber of Commerce (CoC), which aims to restrict class action litigation in Australia and globally, Inq has learned.

At the same time News Corp's national masthead The Australian has stridently campaigned for changes to class action litigation funding in line with the CoC's goals, though the newspaper has not declared its relationship with the CoC.

Inq can also reveal that in 2017 News Corp was forced to settle a $300 million class action in the United States in relation to the actions of one of its subsidiaries.