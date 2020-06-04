Australians with mental health issues are bouncing back and forth between hospital and homelessness, and the NDIS is doing nothing to help.

This is part two in a three-part series on mental health services. Read part one here.

Denise* is 75 and constantly worries about her son James* who has schizophrenia and often experiences homelessness.

It's a constant battle to get James the services he desperately needs. Denise lives interstate and spends countless hours on the phone trying to arrange care for him.