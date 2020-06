Fuelled by the pandemic, the use of cash is rapidly declining. And many small and medium-sized business owners are happy to see the back of it.

Popping down to the local to grab Roll'd for lunch? Leave your coin purse at home.

The popular Vietnamese food franchise doesn't want your money -- well, at least not your coins and notes.

These days it's "cashless" payments or nothing at Roll'd, and if chief executive Bao Hoang has anything to say about it, that won't be changing anytime soon.