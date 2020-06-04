Josephine Cashman bruce pascoe
Josephine Cashman (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The "rising movement" of whacko conspiracy theorists in Australia -- the whole QAnon, shape-shifting lizards stuff -- has found a new recruit in Josephine Cashman, and the mainstream right has a new embarrassment.

In the past few days, Cashman has sent out a storm of tweets alleging that the sinister international global conspiracy is manifested in Australia by... the success of Bruce Pascoe's book Dark Emu.  

Remember Josephine Cashman?