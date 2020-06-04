The "rising movement" of whacko conspiracy theorists in Australia -- the whole QAnon, shape-shifting lizards stuff -- has found a new recruit in Josephine Cashman, and the mainstream right has a new embarrassment.
In the past few days, Cashman has sent out a storm of tweets alleging that the sinister international global conspiracy is manifested in Australia by... the success of Bruce Pascoe's book Dark Emu.
Remember Josephine Cashman?
