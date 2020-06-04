In the days after June 12, journalists at The Financial Review and News Corp should keep an eye on their inboxes for email from an aph.gov.au address.
In it they'll find a set of answers from industry super funds to a large number of questions asked by the House economics committee chairman Tim Wilson, all intended to somehow embarrass funds jointly run by employer groups and unions.
Wilson is well known for using the committee for partisan purposes -- most famously his pre-election campaign against Labor's policy to end the franking credit rort.
