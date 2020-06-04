Australia's new virus case numbers have reduced to a trickle, while the situation overseas reminds us why our lockdown measures were probably the right course.

Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

As Australia’s virus numbers dwindle, another reminder why the lockdown was probably the right course. We could’ve been Sweden, forced to apologise for the deaths of hundreds of old people. Or we could have been Britain, which is finally getting its act together months too late. Plus, more confusion over drug trials and hydroxychloroquine.

Virus numbers dwindle

A very faint silver lining as Australia’s tumble into recession is all but confirmed -- the number of new coronavirus infections around Australia has fallen to a trickle.

Victoria and Western Australia were the only states or territories to record new cases yesterday.