The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is polling media owners on the state of the news media as it looks into the closure and potential sale of newswire service Australian Associated Press (AAP).

In a letter sent to media owners this morning, the ACCC said it was conducting "market inquiries" into the decision to close AAP and, "in particular, the proposed closure of AAP’s Newswire business".

A consortium is seeking to buy the newswire service, fact-checking and photography parts of AAP, and transition it into a slimmed down not-for-profit.