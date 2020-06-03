Aussies were the quickest to panic buy supermarket goods in the onset of the pandemic. Plus other coronavirus updates.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

Australians are the world’s best coronavirus panic-buyers, new research shows, which is a fact I won't be bragging about at dinner parties.

New Zealand is so close to eradicating COVID-19, while Tokyo is on alert for a second wave.

Panic buying isn’t a sport

If panic buying was a sport, Australia would have a gold medal. New research shows Australians were the quickest to stockpile goods when the pandemic hit, running shelves dry from March.