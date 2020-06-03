From being 'the impartial eyes of the world' at protests, the media has increasingly become the focus of police forces' increasing antipathy.

(Image: ABACAPRESS.COM/Yuri Gripas)

American journalists have suddenly discovered where four years of Trump characterising the media as the enemy of the people have landed them: in the sights -- often literally -- of police.

The shock has rolled over the media in a breaking wave, from “surely there’s been a mistake”, to “a few rogue cops”, to the chilling realisation that, no, this is no accident.

Journalists are the enemy of the people in the eyes of the increasingly Trump-aligned US police forces.