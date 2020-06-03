Wednesday night -- more to say about what’s coming up (Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery, The Weekly, Masterchef) than what we saw last night -- a desert not a dessert.
Masterchef, 1.19 million nationally, The Voice 1.29 million. Even those two are now in the familiar same-old-same-old stage of the season. House Rules on Seven, 770,000. Very Netflix last night.
In breakfast, Today had a solid morning -- 342,000/230,000, second again behind Sunrise with 506,000/307,000 and ahead of ABC News Breakfast with 329,000/222,000.
