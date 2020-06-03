Dan Andrews' police state, Julian Assange waits on a phone call, and brands love saying they hate racism (while doing racist things). Catch up with all the latest tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.
Lora Norder
This morning Victorian Premier Dan Andrews warned people planning to protest against police treatment of Indigenous Australians this weekend: “If it is not peaceful, it is not a protest.”
He added: “Victoria Police will not tolerate violence.”
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.