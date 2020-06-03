Protesters in Victoria cop a blast, a Walkley-winning journo rots in a UK jail waiting for the phone to ring, and beauty is in the eye of the beholders of social justice...

Dan Andrews' police state, Julian Assange waits on a phone call, and brands love saying they hate racism (while doing racist things). Catch up with all the latest tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Lora Norder

This morning Victorian Premier Dan Andrews warned people planning to protest against police treatment of Indigenous Australians this weekend: “If it is not peaceful, it is not a protest.”

He added: “Victoria Police will not tolerate violence.”