National COVID-19 Co-ordination Commission chair Nev Power is due to appear at the government's coronavirus response inquiry tomorrow. Here's what we think he should be asked.

Head of the National COVID-19 Co-ordination Commission Nev Power (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Nev Power, chair of the National COVID-19 Co-ordination Commission, will front senators tomorrow at the next hearing into the government’s coronavirus response.

A lot has emerged since he last fronted the inquiry, including a leaked report that argues Australian taxpayers should underwrite a massive expansion of the domestic gas industry.

Here’s Crikey’s list of 10 questions the inquiry should ask.