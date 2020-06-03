Emergency departments are the 'expensive and traumatic' go-to places for those in crisis — but they're not fit for purpose.

Natalie and Todd Malcomson (Image: supplied)

This article discusses self-harm and suicide

Grappling with suicidal thoughts and with a deep cut in his wrist, Todd Malcomson knew his life was in danger. He contacted his wife of 15 years, Natalie, and asked her to call an ambulance.

Malcomson lives with borderline personality disorder and is no stranger to the fluorescent lights of emergency rooms. The hospital is the last line of defence for his mental illness.