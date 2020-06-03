With La Trobe University set to run out of cash in mere weeks, the sector is asking: will the government sit by and let tertiary education collapse?

La Trobe University could be the first victim of the pandemic’s brutalisation of the higher education sector, with the institution reportedly weeks away from going broke.

Vice-chancellor John Dewar told staff yesterday that the University has “no money tucked down the back of the sofa”. The next step could be a 10% salary reduction, and the possibility of forced redundancies, The Age reports.

La Trobe isn’t the only university that has been hit particularly hard by the sudden loss of international student revenue. But as other institutions desperately try to cut costs, what happens there could be an important signal to the rest of the sector about how the future might look.