surgical-mask-on-pavement-coronavirus
(Image: Unsplash/Claudio Schwarz)

In Australia, 103 people have died from coronavirus since January 22, 2020.

Here is a breakdown from the Department of Health of the number of deaths, as of June 2:

  • Australian Capital Territory: 3
  • New South Wales: 48
  • Northern Territory: 0
  • Queensland: 7
  • South Australia: 4
  • Tasmania: 13
  • Victoria: 19
  • Western Australia: 9
(Image: Department of Health)

Social distancing updates:

Read: Coronavirus in Australia | Morrison’s three-stage plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions

