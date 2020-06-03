In Australia, 103 people have died from coronavirus since January 22, 2020.
Here is a breakdown from the Department of Health of the number of deaths, as of June 2:
- Australian Capital Territory: 3
- New South Wales: 48
- Northern Territory: 0
- Queensland: 7
- South Australia: 4
- Tasmania: 13
- Victoria: 19
- Western Australia: 9
Social distancing updates:
- New South Wales
- Victoria
- Queensland
- Western Australia
- Tasmania
- South Australia
- Northern Territory
- Australian Capital Territory
