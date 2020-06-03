The AGM mini-season finished last week, and despite less scrutiny than usual, it was a giant step forward for hybrid physical-online meetings.

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman and chair Richard Goyder conducting their 2020 AGM (Image: Supplied)

The annual general meeting (AGM) mini-season for companies with December 31 balance dates finished on Friday, although ASIC has granted a two-month extension for stragglers who couldn’t get their act together during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Not many companies opted for delay beyond May 31.

As this chronological list shows, the oOH!media AGM is being held tomorrow and G8 Education is scheduled for June 17. However, all ASX100 companies stuck with the usual timeframe meaning the likes of Rio Tinto, Woodside, Santos, Alumina, AMP, Sydney Airport, IRESS, Iluka Resources, OZ Minerals, Scentre Group, Adelaide Brighton and CIMIC held their AGMs in April or May.