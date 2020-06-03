With calls for the US to take in Hong Kong residents to spite Beijing, questions remain: would it accomplish anything — and should Australia consider it?

Hong Kong's 2014 'Umbrella Movement' protests (Image: Studio Incendo)

As China closes in on Hong Kong, crushing its democratic freedoms, an idea is gaining currency: limit China’s ability to have its own way by whisking the citizens of Hong Kong out from under them.

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board has written strongly in favour of America embracing Hongkongers, enthusing about “an alternative that would cause Beijing heartburn: offer Hong Kong’s people green cards to live and work in the US with a path to citizenship if they want”.

Vox wrote the idea up first: “If the United States wants to help the people of Hong Kong, it needs to think beyond sanctions and consider the role it has played time and again for victims of political repression abroad — open America’s borders and offer a place of refuge, freedom, and prosperity.”