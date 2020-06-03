The defamation battle over media responsibility for social media comments isn't over yet, and may get even messier.

Dylan Voller (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Dylan Voller, famously restrained in a “spit hood” while in child detention, continues through his defamation case to wreak an appropriate revenge on the media companies that treated him as worthy click bait.

The latest instalment comes from the NSW Court of Appeal, dealing with the appeal of Justice Stephen Rothman’s earlier pre-trial finding that media companies are publishers of the defamatory comments that readers leave on their Facebook pages.

To recap: Voller is suing three media companies over Facebook comments posted in response to stories they had published about him. The preliminary issue was whether, since they don’t write the comments or actively moderate them, they could be said to have “published” them. You can only be liable for defamatory material if you were intentionally involved in the act of publishing it.