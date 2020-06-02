This isn't the first time Facebook has faced pressure for enabling violent rhetoric. But this time staff are speaking out.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, arguably one of the most powerful men in the world, is once again under fire over a failure to police his hugely influential social media platform.

Employees at Facebook have staged a virtual walkout, partly in response to the company’s decision not to censure a post (initially on Twitter) in which US President Donald Trump warned of violent police retaliation against protesters.

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Trump tweeted. Twitter put up a label warning that the post contravened rules on inciting violence. Facebook allowed the post, however, with Zuckerberg saying that the statement was a warning to protesters, and argued “people should be able to see this for themselves”.