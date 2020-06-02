Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, arguably one of the most powerful men in the world, is once again under fire over a failure to police his hugely influential social media platform.
Employees at Facebook have staged a virtual walkout, partly in response to the company’s decision not to censure a post (initially on Twitter) in which US President Donald Trump warned of violent police retaliation against protesters.
“When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Trump tweeted. Twitter put up a label warning that the post contravened rules on inciting violence. Facebook allowed the post, however, with Zuckerberg saying that the statement was a warning to protesters, and argued “people should be able to see this for themselves”.
