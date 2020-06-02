Where we need the economy to get to is clear. How we get it there is another matter entirely.

Reserve Bank Governor Phillip Lowe (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Guidance on economic policy can be found in unlikely places.

The Second Coming is one of the English-speaking world’s most quoted poems in times of uncertainty and confusion. W.B. Yeats wrote it in 1919 in the midst of the last great pandemic, Spanish flu.

Rather like the apocryphal complaint about Hamlet (“I didn’t like the play -- it’s just a bunch of famous quotations strung together”) virtually every line in The Second Coming could be applied to the COVID-19 crisis.