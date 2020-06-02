The world might do well to listen to the vegan argument for avoiding a viral catastrophe. Plus, in defence of Uber Eats, and is Morrison's star falling once again?

Ducks at a wet market in Shenzhen, China (Image: Wikicommons)

The vegans were right all along

Almost exactly a year ago, amid a wave of protests directed towards animal cruelty, there was an outpouring of anger towards vegan protesters.

Scott Morrison called the them “un-Australian” and “green criminals” and who should face the “full force of the law”. Thousands of hard-working Australians whose journey to work took longer than usual were furious (how quaint that now sounds).

The PM even supported legal action against the protestors, advising “pastoralists, farmers, graziers that are in a position to bring a civil action against these groups” that“the Commonwealth is totally open to supporting them in a test case to show these green criminals.”