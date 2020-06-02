Seven is being increasingly outpaced by its network rivals (and even the ABC)

(Image: Nine)

Nine’s night as The Voice (1.31 million national viewers) dominated. MasterChef Australia on Ten (1.21 million) helped squeeze out Seven’s House Rules (983,000) again. Seven just doesn’t have the ratings oomph outside news where Nine’s hour was solid.

Elsewhere, Have You Been Paying Attention had 1.07 million on Ten and Australian Story had 1.05 million on the ABC.

In breakfast, Today (337,000 national and 234,000 metro) had its best morning for some time and narrowed the metro gap behind Sunrise (463,000/278,000). ABC News Breakfast dropped to third with 327,000 and 213,000,