You can see how long these battles have taken in the faces of the women who were on the front line.
A few days before abortion was decriminalised in Queensland in October 2018, Beryl Holmes stood, supported by a cane, on the steps outside state parliament house for a rally in support of the bill. She had been fighting for this for almost 50 years.
In the 1970s Holmes co-founded Children by Choice, a pregnancy counselling service that has survived on a shoestring, through decades of hate mail and a few too many bricks through the window, as a safe place for women to find information, support and often money to access abortion safely.
