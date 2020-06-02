Abortion may be disappearing from criminal codes across Australia, but a lack of access to providers means the fight is far from over.

Children by Choice co-founder Beryl Holmes on the steps of Queensland Parliament House (Image: Kara Burns/Twitter)

You can see how long these battles have taken in the faces of the women who were on the front line.

A few days before abortion was decriminalised in Queensland in October 2018, Beryl Holmes stood, supported by a cane, on the steps outside state parliament house for a rally in support of the bill. She had been fighting for this for almost 50 years.

In the 1970s Holmes co-founded Children by Choice, a pregnancy counselling service that has survived on a shoestring, through decades of hate mail and a few too many bricks through the window, as a safe place for women to find information, support and often money to access abortion safely.