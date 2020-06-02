Unrest in the United States has sparked fears of a second coronavirus wave, plus more COVID-19 news.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles and chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young (Image: AAP/Darren England)

COVID-19 has finally been pushed off the front page around the world, after the killing of George Floyd triggered mass protests and violent police retaliation across America.

But the virus is still out there, and there are now fears the protests could lead to a second wave. On the home front, numbers outline how bleak the last month has been for the media.

Protests bring fear of second wave

America is burning, after protests against police brutality have been met with more police brutality.