The family of a woman killed in a domestic violence incident while working from home will be paid workers' compensation, in a decision that could effect how employers assess home office safety.

A landmark ruling may change how employers assess the safety of a home workspace after the family of a woman murdered by her partner -- who was also her boss and co-worker -- received workers' compensation.

A judge has ruled Michel Carroll's two children will receive almost half a million dollars after she was killed on NSW’s central coast in 2010.

Carroll lived with her partner Steven Hill, her teenage son and the couple's six-week-old baby. The couple worked for Hill’s family financial advising firm from their home in Wamberal.