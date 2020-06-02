Demonstraters at a rally hold a sign saying Nevertheless we will persist
A public rally calling for an end to violence against women, held in Melbourne in 2019 (Image: AAP/James Ross)

A landmark ruling may change how employers assess the safety of a home workspace after the family of a woman murdered by her partner -- who was also her boss and co-worker -- received workers' compensation. 

A judge has ruled Michel Carroll's two children will receive almost half a million dollars after she was killed on NSW’s central coast in 2010. 

Carroll lived with her partner Steven Hill, her teenage son and the couple's six-week-old baby. The couple worked for Hill’s family financial advising firm from their home in Wamberal. 