The government hoped early access to superannuation would embarrass industry super funds. Instead, they've been among the best performers, while some retail super funds have been the worst at giving people their money.

Assistant Superannuation Minister Jane Hume (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

We should know by now that when the government goes after industry superannuation funds, the victims are likely to be ordinary Australians and the rival retail super funds sector -- once upon a time controlled by the big banks, until the banking royal commission forced them to flee the wealth management sector in disgrace.

Its most recent attack was via early access to superannuation for -- ostensibly -- people affected by the lockdown, designed to disproportionately harm industry super funds with a greater weight in illiquid assets like infrastructure.

That was an advantage during the 2008 financial crisis, when employer and union-run funds performed significantly better than retail funds, but now intended to be used against them as members were encouraged to raid their super accounts for money to tide them over pandemic-induced financial difficulties.