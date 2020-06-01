Could the pandemic spell the end of the shopping centre?

(Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Shopping malls were once regarded as palaces of modernism. Now they are facing decay.

As COVID-19 triggers widespread store closures across a range of big-name retail brands, analysts are predicting as many as one in two shops could be shuttered over coming months.

“We've been talking about the retail apocalypse for years,” marketing lecturer Jason Pallant at Swinburne University told Crikey. “This is the closest we’ve got.”