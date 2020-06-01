Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday afternoon the national cabinet, formed in mid-March in response to COVID-19 and made up of state and territory leaders, is here to stay.
It’s only the second time a national cabinet has been established -- the first being in World War Two -- and is going to replace the Council of Australian Governments (COAG).
But what’s the difference between the two? Crikey has previously examined the lack of transparency of the national cabinet -- now, we have a few more details.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.