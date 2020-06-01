COAG is gone forever, replaced by a national cabinet. We look at whether there is actually a difference.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday afternoon the national cabinet, formed in mid-March in response to COVID-19 and made up of state and territory leaders, is here to stay.

It’s only the second time a national cabinet has been established -- the first being in World War Two -- and is going to replace the Council of Australian Governments (COAG).

But what’s the difference between the two? Crikey has previously examined the lack of transparency of the national cabinet -- now, we have a few more details.