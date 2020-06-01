Operation Buffalo on the ABC last night was a bright spot on a boring night.

Operation Buffalo (Image: ABC)

It was a weak night last night except for Operation Buffalo on ABC TV -- 824,000 nationally -- the most watched non-news non-"reality" program on TV yesterday. Keep waiting for Rake to appear from camera left with a smirk and a cutting remark about the way the Menzies government sold out Australian sovereignty. For James Cromwell another great role in an Australian production (Babe).

Seven ran back-to-back House Rules episodes -- 982,000 for the first and 937,000 for the second. Seven did the same with My Kitchen Rules -- it can’t get rid of the turkeys fast enough.

The Voice (1.41 million) and Masterchef Australia (1.24 million) again squeezed Seven’s poultry.