Good morning, early birds. Protests erupted across at least 30 states in the US in response to the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd, with the police and national guard responding, among other things, with tear gas, rubber bullets and by arresting journalists. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

POLICE VIOLENCE ESCALATES OVER NEW PROTESTS

Protests sparked by the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd erupted over the weekend across at least 30 American states, with CNN reporting that cities such as Atlanta, New York and Washington have experienced mostly peaceful protests as well as outbreaks of vandalism, fires and violence. In Detroit, another man has been fatally shot after an unknown suspect fired shots into a crowd from a vehicle.

The surge in Black Lives Matter protests come after the officer videoed holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, Derek Chauvin, was on Friday charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter; Floyd’s family has since called for first-degree charges and the charging of all four officers involved in Floyd’s death.

AUSTRALIA TO MARCH: Here in Australia — where we have recorded at least one Indigenous death in custody per a month since 1991, as The Guardian reported last year — Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance has planned solidarity marches in Melbourne and Brisbane this Saturday.

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT

After breaking Twitter’s rules for glorifying violence over the US protests, Donald Trump has announced that he will not order the military to get involved. However, The Nation reports that the military is reportedly monitoring demonstrations in at least seven US states.

For their part, members of the police and national guard have reacted in a completely normal fashion by:

DRUGS FOR MATES

According to The Guardian, the federal government has given major pathology companies lucrative COVID-19 contracts via limited tenders, protected their closed collection centres from takeovers, increased subsidies after industry lobbying, waived regular registration fees and promised additional assistance outside of JobKeeper.

In an unrelated bit of happenstance, The Age reports that a website set up by Nationals MP George Christensen to back his push for a China-COVID inquiry is linked to a business promoting sugar pills to treat urinary tract infections.

WHAT NEXT FOR STIMULUS? As The Australian ($) and The New Daily report, the Morrison government plans to sign off on a fourth stimulus package this week that could include home renovation grants, home buyer grants, and $1.75b in federal funding to the NSW government to fast-track construction of the Western Sydney Airport metro rail line service.

ROBODEBT WAS UNLAWFUL, SORRY-NOT-SORRY

Finally, as The New Daily reports, former Labor leader and Shadow Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten has hit out at the federal government for acting like a “legalised mafia” over Robodebt, after Attorney-General Christian Porter admitted the scheme was unlawful and flawed but refused to apologise for it.

That Insiders interview followed the government’s Friday afternoon news drop that $720 million will be refunded for about 470,000 falsely-claimed welfare payments, and came just a few hours before, as The Guardian reports, they confirmed mutual obligations will resume for jobseekers from 9 June.

STATE WRAP: QUEENSLAND NEW ROADMAP FOR REMOTE COMMUNITIES

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

[to American protestors]: I really appreciate you giving your perspective mate, because people in Australia don’t have the understanding of the history of police killings and things here. Alexis Daish

Just six days after a WA police officer pleaded not guilty to murdering Aboriginal woman Joyce Clarke, the Today Show‘s US correspondent captures an embarrassingly-Australian level of bewilderment over racial violence.

THE COMMENTARIAT

We must bear witness to black deaths in our own country — Amy McQuire (Substack/The Canberra Times): “On Tuesday, the police officer charged with the murder of Aboriginal woman Joyce Clarke entered a not guilty plea. You may not have heard about it. In a search of the Factiva database over the past three months, I found only one article on Ms Clarke’s death — an AAP wire story that privileges the quote of the WA commissioner police over that of Ms Clarke’s community (‘it was, the report said, ‘one of the saddest days’ in his career). Earlier today, NITV published a piece quoting Ms Clarke’s mother.”

Unis must put free speech above power and profit ($) — Jennifer Oriel (The Australian): “An Australian university that suspends a student for protesting against Chinese Communist Party influence is neither Australian nor a university. On Friday, a University of Queensland panel decided to bar student Drew Pavlou until 2022. It prevents the politics student from completing his final year. Thus far, UQ has protected the faceless cowards who made the appalling decision.”

You may have just had the most expensive coffee of your life — Andrew Charlton (The Sydney Morning Herald): “Early access to superannuation has formed part of the Morrison government’s support package to help households through COVID-19. But new data shows the policy is not working as planned. For thousands of Australians, instead of tempering the crisis, the withdrawal of retirement savings will ensure its effects are felt for decades to come.”

