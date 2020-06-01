It's the day restrictions are easing across the country. But that didn't stop anti-5G conspiracy theorists gathering at protests over the weekend.

Protesters in Hyde Park, Sydney on Saturday, May 30, 2020 (Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

Today is the day COVID-19 restrictions start properly easing, with pubs allowing more than a handful of people inside across the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison may announce extra cash this week, not for those doing it tough, but for those renovating their kitchen, while News Corp keeps peddling Wuhan conspiracy theories.

Restrictions ease

The Queensland government has unveiled its plan to ease restrictions in the state, though aims to keep the Queensland bubble intact. From today, locals can travel freely across the state (well, everywhere but biosecurity or restricted zones for Indigenous communities).