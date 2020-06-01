As lockdown restrictions ease, office workers are heading back into the city.

Shoppers and workers return to the Sydney CBD as coronavirus restrictions ease. (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Sydney’s empty tower blocks are ready. After two months of forced hibernation, the CBD is cautiously yawning and stretching its limbs.

But when millions of office workers take their cautious, groggy steps from lockdown, back toward some semblance of the old life, they’ll come back to a workplace changed for good.

While Sydney’s white-collar types were isolating at home, an army of essential workers were refitting our offices for the future.