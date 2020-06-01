We hear AAP's shareholders have been put on notice, and look out for Joe Hockey on a telly near you.

Joe Hockey (Image: Sky News)

Have AAP shareholders been put on notice? Plus the Australian media's blind spot on police violence; and Joe Hockey joins the right-wing shouters on Sky. Catch up with all the latest tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Get down with AAP (yeah you know me)

Crikey has heard that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has put News Corp, Nine and Seven West Media on official notice regarding blocking the sale of Australian Associated Press (AAP). Literally on notice. A tipster told us that the ACCC issued a notice to the parties, saying shareholders had to check back with the ACCC before accepting or rejecting the bid.

The ACCC would only confirm that it "will be watching to ensure there were no inappropriate impediments to any potential sale of AAP". We asked if they'd issued any specific notices, but they didn't reply by deadline.