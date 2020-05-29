Some say working from home is the ultimate expression of capitalism, as employers colonise our domestic space. But working from home also has the potential to send a deep shudder through capitalism.

(Image: Adobe)

Are you looking forward to returning to work, after two months of working from home?

If you’re in the minority of the workforce who can do that, that is. If you work in construction, retail, manufacturing or in a hospital, there’s no working from home for you. If you have no job, ditto.

Those of us who can are a privileged minority, even if juggling small children, video meetings and a loud partner also working at the kitchen table doesn’t seem that privileged.