Flattening the curve of mental health-related deaths is just as important as flattening the curve of the coronavirus. Yet the government's approach to the two issues could hardly be more different.

(Image: Getty)

Research released this week has tracked a marked increase in severe psychological stress among Australians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mental health experts argue flattening the curve of mental health-related deaths is just as important as flattening the curve of the coronavirus -- however rhetoric surrounding COVID-19 deaths versus post-pandemic mental health deaths is starkly different.

COVID-19 modelling by Melbourne University's Doherty Institute has been described by Prime Minister Scott Morrison as “a useful tool” to “inform Australian governments”, whereas mental health impact and suicide modelling by Sydney University’s Brain and Mind Centre has been called “unwarranted” by recently-appointed deputy chief medical officer for mental health Ruth Vine.